Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

