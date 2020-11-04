WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00024846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.25 or 0.03688047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00200216 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

