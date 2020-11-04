WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Update

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 934,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.