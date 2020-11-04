Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager Sells 5,959 Shares of Stock

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

