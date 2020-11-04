Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,664,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 5,631,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xiaomi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

XIACF stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

