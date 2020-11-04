XPO Logistics (XPO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $101.85.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

