Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. Greif posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NYSE GEF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after buying an additional 270,267 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

