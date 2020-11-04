Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Farmer Bros. posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million.

FARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 303,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

