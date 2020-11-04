Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

SRI stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.7% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 319,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

