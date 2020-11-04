Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

NYSE ANIX opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 28,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,020,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

