Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 57.25%.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

