Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.22.

ZBRA opened at $319.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average of $261.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $322.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

