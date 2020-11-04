Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $151,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

