Zillow Group (Z) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 45,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $3,705,620.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,693,410 shares of company stock worth $138,916,967. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

