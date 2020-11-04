Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 raised Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

