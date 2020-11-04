Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 768.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,506 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.