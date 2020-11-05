Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 213.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Aareal Bank stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

