AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.47.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

