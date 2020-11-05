Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

AXAS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 308,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

