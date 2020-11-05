Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.44.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $37.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,510,000 after acquiring an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $10,222,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

