Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ACOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.92 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

