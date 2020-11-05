Acushnet (GOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.94%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

