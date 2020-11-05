AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

AerCap stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,429,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AerCap by 420.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,775,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after buying an additional 2,242,106 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,054,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 394.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 590,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

