Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Laidlaw reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $276.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative net margin of 315.16% and a negative return on equity of 133.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 12,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 52.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Affimed by 500.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.