Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.70 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

EPA AF opened at €3.12 ($3.67) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.92. Air France-KLM SA has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

About Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.