Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,909.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

