Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

