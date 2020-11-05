Analysts Offer Predictions for AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of ATR opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

