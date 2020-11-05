Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,100 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 421,600 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

APDN opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

