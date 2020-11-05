Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APTV. ValuEngine raised Aptiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.72.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $103.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

