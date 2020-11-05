ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.03 ($17.69).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

