Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NYSE ARCH opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $81.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

