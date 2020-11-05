Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

