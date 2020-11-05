AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.04 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

