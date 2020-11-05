AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,519 ($111.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,453. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

