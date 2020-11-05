Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $241,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,479 shares in the company, valued at $330,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,240 shares of company stock worth $6,332,453 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 428.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

AAWW stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

