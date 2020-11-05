Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$10.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.90 million and a P/E ratio of -144.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$5.30 and a one year high of C$12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.24.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.