Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

