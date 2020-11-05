BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) PT Lowered to GBX 615 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 623.75 ($8.15).

Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 505.33. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

