Barclays Reiterates CHF 54 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 47 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 61 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 54 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 51.56.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.