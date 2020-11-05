BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $11.75 on Monday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BayCom by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

