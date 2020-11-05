Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,118,700 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,964.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Beijing Capital International Airport stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.02.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

