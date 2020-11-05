Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €2.90 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Shares of AF opened at €3.12 ($3.67) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.92. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

