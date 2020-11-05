Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.25 ($99.12).

FRA WAF opened at €83.30 ($98.00) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €82.63. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

