Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €135.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 78.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of €122.90 and a 200 day moving average of €99.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. Stratec has a 12-month low of €46.40 ($54.59) and a 12-month high of €136.60 ($160.71).

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

