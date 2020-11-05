Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA)

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) (ETR:AIXA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €9.64 ($11.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. AIXTRON SE has a one year low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a one year high of €12.86 ($15.13). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.22.

AIXTRON SE (AIXA.F) Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

