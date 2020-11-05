Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $310.64.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $355.63 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.