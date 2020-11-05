BMO Capital Markets Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$24.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Laurentian raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.17.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

