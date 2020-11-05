BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.97% from the stock’s current price.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) stock opened at €33.12 ($38.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

