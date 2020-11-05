BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.57 ($51.26).

EPA BNP opened at €33.12 ($38.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.39. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

